Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Review

Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.47 -$340,000.00 $0.00 -558,000.00 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.15 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.46

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71%

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats FG Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

