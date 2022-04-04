KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $450.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KLA stock opened at $360.27 on Monday. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.01.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

