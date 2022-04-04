Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.20.

KRNT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,889,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,402,000 after purchasing an additional 625,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

