Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,776. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kraton has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

