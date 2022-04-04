Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,693 shares of company stock worth $1,716,817 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

