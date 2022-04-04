Kylin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.22 Million (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

