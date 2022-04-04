L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FSTR stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

