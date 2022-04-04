Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $718.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $535.55. The stock had a trading volume of 877,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,517. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.35. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

