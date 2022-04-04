Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,368. The stock has a market cap of $555.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

