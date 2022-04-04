Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.80.

NYSE:LPI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,241 shares of company stock worth $38,982,272. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

