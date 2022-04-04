Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.