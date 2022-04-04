Ledyard National Bank Buys 247 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.17% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $123.43 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.