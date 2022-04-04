Ledyard National Bank Has $249,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.57. 351,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,394. The company has a market cap of $542.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

