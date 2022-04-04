Ledyard National Bank Has $309,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

