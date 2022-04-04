Ledyard National Bank Has $827,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. 26,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,957. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

