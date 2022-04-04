Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.31. 43,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

