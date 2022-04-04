Ledyard National Bank Sells 372 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

