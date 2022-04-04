Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

