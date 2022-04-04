Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.55) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,989.63). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($265,309.09). Insiders have purchased 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,610 in the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

