LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

LZ stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.