Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 139446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

