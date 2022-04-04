Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPSGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 139446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. Analysts predict that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

