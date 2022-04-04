Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Lowered to €115.00 at Barclays

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.16. 76,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,682. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.