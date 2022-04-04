Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 598,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

