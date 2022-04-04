LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.