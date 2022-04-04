Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY22 guidance at $1.50-1.56 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

