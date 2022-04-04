LifePro Asset Management Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

