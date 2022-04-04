Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LWAY remained flat at $$7.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

