LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.73.

LPTH stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

