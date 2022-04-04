Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.
Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,956. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
