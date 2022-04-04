Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,956. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

