Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,417 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lipocine by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

