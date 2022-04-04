Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 22,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,243. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

