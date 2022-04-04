Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will post $138.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.30 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $577.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

LTHM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,373.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

