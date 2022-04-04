LSV Asset Management Sells 29,900 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

