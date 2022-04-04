LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

BSRR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

