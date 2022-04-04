LSV Asset Management Trims Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.93% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,386,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE SXC opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

