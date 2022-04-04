LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $763.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

