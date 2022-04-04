LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,798 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

