Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $356.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LNDNF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

