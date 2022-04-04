Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

