M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

M/I Homes stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

