Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of MGA opened at $64.33 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

