MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 177,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,568. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

