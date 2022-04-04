Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.54.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.