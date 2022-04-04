Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRTX stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

