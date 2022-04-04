MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Head-To-Head Review

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MarketWise has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 2.73 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.76 -$53.67 million ($0.63) -2.10

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 117.79%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 131.82%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than MarketWise.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise N/A N/A -226.44% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -36.36% -60.94% -27.26%

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

