Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 426,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,490. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.