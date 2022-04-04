Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NYSE:MMC opened at $171.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $175.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,021,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

