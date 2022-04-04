Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,889. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

