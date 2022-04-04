Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Volume Hits $34,811.00

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $423,754.44 and $34,811.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.53 or 0.07532133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00099304 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.