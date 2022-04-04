Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 97,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,551. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.03.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

